Red Velvet's Irene: "Seulgi used to be just a fellow member but now she feels like my real sister"

Red Velvet's Irene shared her feelings towards fellow member Seulgi as they prepared the promotion for their new unit.

On July 9th, there was a production press conference for the new reality show 'Level UP Thrilling Project' by SM C&C Studio. Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi attended this press conference which was broadcasted live online.

On this day, Irene shared her feeling about preparing this unit promotion with Seuulgi saying, "I didn't feel much different from before. However, I felt she had matured a lot since we got to talk more about work as we prepared this unit promotion. It was really nice to see that Seulgi had matured."







Irene continued to express her fondness towards Seulgi saying, "Seulgi now feels like a real sister to me. Before she felt more like just a fellow member of Red Velvet but now she is a real sister to me."







In response, Seulgi stated "Irene is also a real sister to me. I grew up with only brothers so I was oblivious to Irene's considerations. But I began to feel that she is really my older sister as we promoted together since we were so young." Seulgi continued to say, "I really feel her heart in the letters she writes and sometimes through the words she nonchalantly says. I really learned a lot from her and was able to mature."

Meanwhile 'Level Up Thrilling Project' is a spin-off version of Red Velvet's 'Level Up Project' which already has three seasons released. 'Level Up Thrilling Project' has been planned to celebrate the debut of the unit group of Red Velvet and will show the daily life of Irene and Seulgi.



Previously, Red Velvet's 'Level Up Project' received much love from fans as it portrayed the bubbly and lovely personality of the Red Velvet members.

The new episodes of 'Level Up Thrilling Project' will be released every Wednesday at 11 PM on OTT platform Wavve and YouTube.

