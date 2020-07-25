Netizens are discussing which song first comes to their mind when hearing the words "da da da".



On July 25th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for casting a simple question "What is the first song that comes to your mind when you hear 'da da da'?". The original post listed the following four songs, "Dolphin" by Oh My Girl, "Wannabe" by Golden Child, "Pinocchio (Danger)" by f(x), and "Sign" by Brown Eyed Girls. He later added "Super Hero (EXIT OST ver.)" by Lee Seung Hwan as many netizens shared that song in the comments.

Over 1000 netizens left comments and it seems the majority of netizens voted for "Dolphin" on the original list and voted for "Super Hero" after the song was added to the list due to popular demand.

Check out the listed songs below. Which song first comes to your mind?





