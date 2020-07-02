5

EXO's Baekhyun, Chanyeol, & Kai to guest on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

EXO members Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Kai are expected to appear as guests on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' soon!

This will mark any all three EXO members' first appearances on the tvN program. Previously, members Suho and Chen appeared as guests on 'Doremi Market', taking on the show's unique lyric-listening challenge. 

Look forward to Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Kai's episode of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market', airing some time in mid-July! Meanwhile, the cast members of 'Doremi Market' have previously tried guessing the lyrics to various EXO songs including "MAMA", "Tempo", "Overdose", "Gravity", "Lotto", and most recently, "Girl Friend".

Whaaatttt, SM is actually giving us EXO content lol??? I'm shook but happy as hell that these three will be on a show together! When ever they're let out of the basement allowed to go on shows they are so entertaining.

