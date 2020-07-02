The late Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum sentenced to 1 year in prison during his appeal trial

On July 2, Seoul's Central District Court sentences the singer Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum (29) to 1 year in prison, during his first appeal trial.

Previously during his initial trial, Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to a probation period, where if he violated any laws within a 3 year period, he would face a total of 1.5 years in prison. During this initial trial, the court was unable to come to a conclusion regarding Choi Jong Bum's illegal footage filming. He was found guilty of several other crimes including property damage, physical assault, threats, unnecessary force, etc.

According to the court during this appeal trial on July 2, Choi Jong Bum has also been found guilty of violating sexual crimes in the form of illegal footage filming, heightening his criminal sentence.