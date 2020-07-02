Check out still cuts of Kim Jae Hwan's reunion with Ha Sung Woon & JR, as the first guest of 'Weplay' season 2

skyTV's 'Weplay' season 2 premieres this weekend, on July 4 at 7:45 PM KST!

In season 2 of 'Weplay', original cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, HaHa, Jung Hyuk, and Ha Sung Woon are newly joined by a new maknae, NU'EST's JR. This season's concept consists of six sailor boys on a grande quest to defeat the curse of the giant clam.

What's more is that a very special guest will be joining the 'Weplay' cast members during this weekend's premiere episode - solo artist Kim Jae Hwan! Many fans are thrilled to see Kim Jae Hwan reuniting with his fellow Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon, as well as with another fellow former 'Produce 101' contestant, JR.

Check out some fun still cuts of special guest Kim Jae Hwan below, before the full premiere of 'Weplay' season 2 later this weekend! Meanwhile, viewers can catch 'Weplay' season 2 via a variety of TV and streaming platforms including NQQ, SBS F!L, skyTV, SBS MTV, and the Seezn app.

