Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Boy Group members who best suit the male characters from the Ghibli films

We all know and love the classic Ghibli films. With heartwarming stories and life lessons within the film, Ghilbi's movie also includes handsome male characters that girls have fallen for.

The male characters of Ghibli films highly resemble boy idol members with their boyish yet feminine looks. So without further ado, here are ten boy group members who might be able to play the real-life characters of Ghibli films if it were ever to be made into a real-life movie.

The Secret World of Arrietty - ShoBTS - V

Whisper of the Heart - Seiji Amazawa/ EXO - Baekhyun

Princess Mononoke - AsitakaBTS - Jungkook

Howl's Moving Castle - Prince JustinNCT - Renjun

Howl's Moving Castle - HowlSeventeen - Junghan

Spirited Away - Haku/ EXO - Xiumin

From Up on Poppy Hill - Shun Kazama/ Astro - Cha Eun Woo

Castle in the Sky - Pazu/ Seventeen - Vernon

Grave of the Fireflies - Seita/ BTS - RM

Ponyo - Sosuke/ WINNER - Kang Seung Yoon

I thought this was going to be a fun and playful article, then i got to Grave Of The Fireflies and had to cry for a bit.

