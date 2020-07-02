A male idol who is not well-known despite his good looks

Today, a fan shared in an online community a post with the title "Handsome male idol who is unfortunately not popular."

This male idol featured in this post is Jinam (Kim Ji Woong) who debuted in the group INX.

In this post, the fan posted a little bit of information such as his height (5'11"), and birth year (1998).

The fan who made the post went on to express her sadness and said she does not understand why such a good looking person didn't gain popularity.

Many agree to the post while others wonder who this male idol is.

"Wow, he's really good looking."

"He's fit to be an actor."

"This the first time I saw him but he's so good looking"



"How does a person look like that?"



"He's too good looking."



"Where is he now? what is he doing?"







Meanwhile, there are hundreds of Kpop idol groups debuting in the industry and many go about unknown. Because of such a competitive industry, it is unfortunate that many with potential go about unnoticed like Kim Ji Woong.