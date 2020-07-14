Check out the tracklist for Kang Daniel's summer comeback mini album 'Magenta'

Kang Daniel is here to dye this summer 'Magenta' with his upcoming 2nd mini album tracklist!

Set to contain a total of 6 all-new tracks, Kang Daniel's 'Magenta' will be released on August 3 at 6 PM KST. According to the tracklist below, Kang Daniel worked with a variety of hip-hop/R&B musicians for his album including Simon D and Jamie, Yumdda, and Dvwn. The idol also participated in writing the lyrics for a majority of the tracks on the album, including his title track "Who U Are".



Ahead of his full 2nd mini album comeback, Kang Daniel plans on dropping his pre-release single "Waves" feat. Simon D & Jamie on July 27, so be on the lookout!