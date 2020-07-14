Cherry Bullet to return with a hot summer track next month

3

According to media outlet reports on July 15, rookie girl group Cherry Bullet will be returning with an upgraded, hot summer track next month!

This will mark the team's first comeback approximately 6 months after their "Hands Up" promotions earlier in February of this year. The Cherry Bullet members have been preparing diligently for their anticipated summer comeback, gearing up to deliver a performance worthy of chasing away the seasonal heat. 

Stay tuned for Cherry Bullet's comeback, set for some time in early August!

markel90001,130 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Firstly fnc is a terrible company, now that thats out of the way, hands up was whole bop that I listen to for a while and if they can do something as unique and good Ill have to Stan. I personally want some f(x) hot summer vibes but also their own take on it.

cabbagejuice1,313 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

omg i hope its something like their song ruddy

