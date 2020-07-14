Jeon So Mi confidently asks 'What You Waiting For' in next comeback teaser

Jeon So Mi has unveiled a second teaser image for her first digital single comeback of 2020, "What You Waiting For"!

Despite the fact that most of Jeon So Mi's face is hidden in her latest teaser image, the idol still conveys a chic, confident aura with her dynamic pose. The teaser indicates that Jeon So Mi's comeback digital single "What You Waiting For" will be out this coming July 22 at 6 PM KST, marking the soloist's first promotions since her debut with "Birthday" last year.





Are you waiting for Jeon So Mi's anticipated comeback?