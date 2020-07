Highlight's Doojoon has shared the full tracklist to his upcoming solo debut mini album, 'Daybreak'!

The album contains a total of 5 brand new tracks including "0:00am", title song "Lonely Night", "Fool of Love" feat. MOON, "Save Me", and "Be My Light'! The mini album is set for release next week on July 27 at 6 PM KST.

In the meantime, check out Doojoon's heart-fluttering tracklist teaser image below!