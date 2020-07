Rookie boy group 1Team has released their first batch of playful, neon teaser images, ahead of their digital single comeback!

The boys will be returning this coming August 4 at 6 PM KST with a new single titled "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", produced by member BC. In their new batch of comeback teaser photos, the 1Team members kick back and chill at a retro diner, rocking flashy neon styles.





Look out for more details on 1Team's "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI" comeback, coming soon!