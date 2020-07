BLACKPINK's Rosé took part in a moody photoshoot combining both luxury and comfort, for the August issue of 'W' magazine!

For this particular pictorial, Rosé modeled luxury 'Omega' watches and accessories during a cozy day-in. Rolling around in bed or visiting the pool in the evening, Rosé captivated readers with her flawless, makeup-less visuals.

Check out her full 'W' pictorial below!