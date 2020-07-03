BTS Jin reacts to fans' awesome Photoshop skills

Last week, Run BTS episode 106 aired leaving a project for BTS fans. In the previous episode, episode 105, the members reformed clothes and began taking photoshoots of wearing the reformed clothing.

Episode 106 had aired on June 30th and the fans have been busy since then. In the episode, the BTS members revealed the best cut from the photoshoot, and members reached out to the fans for a special request. When the photo of Jin was revealed, the members said they would like to see Jin's photo photoshopped so it looks like he's flying.

Jin went on to say "In fact....don't say that.fans will use this for a meme." but it was already too late. Excited fans went on to photoshop his photo against different backgrounds having netizens grab their belly from laughing.

Many fans have been posting their work on social media, such as Twitter.

While fans were enjoying creating these memes and had the members all laughing, Jin himself was speechless. On Weverse, Jin went on to comment on one of the fan's post saying "This is too much..."







