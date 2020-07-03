26

7

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

BTS Jin reacts to fans' awesome Photoshop skills

AKP STAFF

Last week, Run BTS episode 106 aired leaving a project for BTS fans. In the previous episode, episode 105, the members reformed clothes and began taking photoshoots of wearing the reformed clothing. 

Episode 106 had aired on June 30th and the fans have been busy since then. In the episode, the BTS members revealed the best cut from the photoshoot, and members reached out to the fans for a special request. When the photo of Jin was revealed, the members said they would like to see Jin's photo photoshopped so it looks like he's flying.

Jin went on to say "In fact....don't say that.fans will use this for a meme." but it was already too late. Excited fans went on to photoshop his photo against different backgrounds having netizens grab their belly from laughing.

Many fans have been posting their work on social media, such as Twitter. Here are some of their awesome talented work:

TWITTER @monipersona

TWITTER @SrijoniGhosh5

While fans were enjoying creating these memes and had the members all laughing, Jin himself was speechless. On Weverse, Jin went on to comment on one of the fan's post saying "This is too much..."



  1. BTS
  2. Jin
3 2,537 Share 79% Upvoted

2

LittleSukie4,057 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

The one with the dolphins had me wheezing,

Share

1

Astres_Dare2,067 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

The moment he said about edits, I was like..... There are going to be so many :D the article does not cover how many of edits there was XD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AOA, Jimin, Mina
Netizens react saying "apologize already, Jimin"
5 hours ago   100   44,935
Ahn Young Mi
Comedian Ahn Young Mi reveals she's married
3 hours ago   6   9,257
BTS, Jin
BTS Jin reacts to fans' awesome Photoshop skills
50 minutes ago   3   2,537
AOA, Jimin, Mina
Netizens react saying "apologize already, Jimin"
5 hours ago   100   44,935
Ahn Young Mi
Comedian Ahn Young Mi reveals she's married
3 hours ago   6   9,257

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND