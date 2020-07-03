Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young explains why she unfollowed former groupmate Woo Ji Yoon on social media

Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young explained why she unfollowed former groupmate Woo Ji Yoon on social media.



Rumors of bad blood between the two former groupmates have been swirling since Woo Ji Yoon left the duo this past April, and they sparked up once again after Woo Ji Yoon released her solo album. Netizens then noticed Ahn Ji Young had unfollowed Woo Ji Yoon on Instagram, which caused more speculation that the two did not get along.



On July 3, Ahn Ji Young then explained her position on her Instagram stories, writing:





"Before her departure was public, she told me she wanted to rest. In negotiations with our label, she said she wanted to leave to find her own path. As you know, she said the same in her handwritten letter. When the news went public, I heard from other artists and staff members in our label and our acquaintances that she said we left everything on good terms. During the time we promoted together, we never received unfair treatment from the label, so I don't understand how anyone could say we separated on bad terms.



I've looked at the lyrics for 'Dodo' on her Odd Child album again and again. The same goes for the song 'Island'. I don't know what the intention was, but I went through a hard time because it seemed like it was obvious the lyrics were about me. In 36 seconds, there were lyrics like, 'You pushed me aside,' 'gaslighting,' 'self-justification,' and 'It's a relief I'm leaving.' The real-time search rankings were full of that, and I dealt with criticism, malicious comments, and speculation in articles all day.



I go to therapy weekly and suffer from depression. Every night, she comes to torment me in my dreams, so I struggle with insomnia. I couldn't deal with it anymore, and it was too hard for me to see her so I unfollowed her.



Are you happy now that I explained why?



I'm human, and I have feelings too. It's my personal social media account, so whether I follow or unfollow, what concern is it of yours? I don't want this to become an issue anymore.



I will support her as she takes on new challenges and changes. However, don't compare us both or question who was good or bad because that's being careless about the precious memories of our fans and listeners who related to and got comfort from Bolbbalgan4's music."





Bolbbalgan4 made a comeback with "Hug" and "Leo" featuring EXO's Baekhyun this past May.