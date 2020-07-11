10

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 11th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi made their unit debut with "Monster", DongkizI:KAN debuted with "Y.O.U", SF9 made a comeback with "Summer Breeze", Kim Chung Ha returned with "Play" featuring ChangmoEXID's Solji returned with "Rains Again", Yoo Seung Woo made a comeback with "Walk", and Kim Soo Chan came back with "HIP".

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, Sunmi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Other performers included BLACKPINKSunmiAB6IXVERIVERYWoodzLee Jin HyukWeeeklyStray KidsGolden ChildVOISPER, and E'LAST.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Irene & Seulgi


==

DEBUT: I:KAN


==

COMEBACK: SF9


==

COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha


==

COMEBACK: Solji


==

COMEBACK: Yoo Seung Woo


==

COMEBACK: Kim Soo Chan


===

BLACKPINK


==

Sunmi


==

AB6IX


==

VERIVERY


==

Woodz


==

Lee Jin Hyuk


==

Weeekly


==

Stray Kids


==

Golden Child


==

VOISPER


==

E'LAST


===

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
1 1,892 Share 56% Upvoted

0

killthislove00461 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow I'm really loving Monster. The song, mv, and now the performances all seem to bring something unexpected to kpop.

Share
Zico
[Album & MV Review] Zico – 'Random Box'
12 hours ago   0   802

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND