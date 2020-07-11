BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 11th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi made their unit debut with "Monster", Dongkiz' I:KAN debuted with "Y.O.U", SF9 made a comeback with "Summer Breeze", Kim Chung Ha returned with "Play" featuring Changmo, EXID's Solji returned with "Rains Again", Yoo Seung Woo made a comeback with "Walk", and Kim Soo Chan came back with "HIP".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, Sunmi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Other performers included BLACKPINK, Sunmi, AB6IX, VERIVERY, Woodz, Lee Jin Hyuk, Weeekly, Stray Kids, Golden Child, VOISPER, and E'LAST.



Check out the performances below!



