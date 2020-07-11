1


BLACKPINK react to their 'How You Like That' MV

BLACKPINK reacted to their "How You Like That" music video in the latest episode of '24/365 with BLACKPINK'.

The second episode of '24/365' follows the BLACKPINK members on the set of their "How You Like That" MV, and fans get to catch behind-the-scenes footage of the girl group as well as their own interpretation of their concept. The girls comment on their filming experience, and at the end of the episode, they react to the completed product.

Watch BLACKPINK's reaction to their MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions! Check out the "How You Like That" MV here if you missed it.

