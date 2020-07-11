4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

ATEEZ reveal concept photos feat. Jongho & Wooyoung for 'ZERO: FEVER'

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ have revealed their concept photos featuring Jongho and Wooyoung for 'ZERO: FEVER'.

In the teaser images, Jongho and Wooyoung take on ATEEZ' street style concept for their comeback after Hongjoong and Seonghwa as well as Yunho and Yeosang. 

'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1' drops on July 29 KST. Check out ATEEZ' diary film teaser here if you missed it!

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Wooyoung
  3. Jongho
  4. ZERO : FEVER
0 323 Share 100% Upvoted
Zico
[Album & MV Review] Zico – 'Random Box'
12 hours ago   0   802

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND