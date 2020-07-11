ATEEZ have revealed their concept photos featuring Jongho and Wooyoung for 'ZERO: FEVER'.
In the teaser images, Jongho and Wooyoung take on ATEEZ' street style concept for their comeback after Hongjoong and Seonghwa as well as Yunho and Yeosang.
'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1' drops on July 29 KST. Check out ATEEZ' diary film teaser here if you missed it!
4
0
Posted by55 minutes ago
ATEEZ reveal concept photos feat. Jongho & Wooyoung for 'ZERO: FEVER'
ATEEZ have revealed their concept photos featuring Jongho and Wooyoung for 'ZERO: FEVER'.
0 323 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment