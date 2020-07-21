ATEEZ reaches 250,000 pre-orders for their new album 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1'

ATEEZ has set a new record right before their comeback.





KQ Entertainment stated "As of the morning of the 21st KST, the pre-orders for ATEEZ's new album 'ZERO: FEVER part. 1' has surpassed 250,000 orders. There are still eight days left before their comeback but have already shown their best performance result yet. This is very encouraging for the group and we anticipate greater results with the hot reaction domestically and internationally."



ATEEZ has released a new way of promoting before they make their comeback. They created a calendar of promotion where fans can follow the schedule of their release and also vote on the song that the group will promote. ATEEZ has released numerous teaser photos, teaser audio, and performance teasers in order to have the fans vote on their voting site.



On July 28 at 10 PM KST, ATEEZ plans to host an online comeback show 'ATEEZ AIR CON ‘ZERO: FEVER part.1’ as they will perform and stream behind the scenes content for three hours.