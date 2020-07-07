[Album & MV Review] AB6IX – 'VIVID'





AB6IX – 'VIVID'

Track List:





1. RED UP

2. VIVID

3. THE ANSWER *Title

4. SURREAL

5. MIDNIGHT BLUE

6. HOLD TIGHT

AB6IX has just dropped their newest EP, 'VIVID.' It has 6 fresh new tracks, including their title track "THE ANSWER." It's the group's first comeback as a four-member group -- Lim Youngmin is no longer with the band thanks to a DUI charge. This is their second mini-album.

"RED UP" I like the rising tension in the song, not to mention the raps come in quick -- like 30 seconds in. I also like the horns in the chorus. They could have gone with something way more invasive, instead, they dialed it back. That works really well here. "VIVID" begins with whispers, and it turns into a banger all of a sudden. There is a certain disco vibe running through this particular song. And like the first one, you don't have to go too long without hearing rapping.

"THE ANSWER" is their title track. Only it doesn't feel like one. It's not a bad song at all, in fact, it's quite good. The problem is that it's not really exciting. It just sounds like any other B-side. I would hope a title track would get me jazzed. And "SURREAL" is what I would have chosen for their title track. You listen to those keyboard stabs and you know where the song is going. and they keep that intensity throughout the song. It's also not too frantic, either.

"MIDNIGHT BLUE" is a guitar-driven track. And a well-packaged piece of pop, too. It rises and falls in just the right places, I love how each of them has a part. They made their voices sound distinct from each other as well. This is a serious bop. "HOLD TIGHT" is an interesting one. For most of the main verses, it's a mid-tempo tune. But when it reaches the chorus, we find out that it wanted to be a banger all along. I love it when a tune manages to surprise me. And this song definitely did.

These guys definitely know how to sing. I think this album showcased their talent more. There are some sharp vocals and killer harmonies, not to mention some rapid-fire raps that made me love these songs more. This is a pretty good album, and should definitely give you your AB6IX fix.

MV REVIEW

I haven't seen so much aegyo in a boy band MV in a long time. Maybe ever. These guys could give early Girls' Generation a run for their money. Pointing at an eye or ear, smiling, cradling a flower while holding it to his face, even the various animated effects as Daehwi pages through a book.

But I digress. This video is really a departure for the group. It's light-hearted, fun, and meant to show a more carefree youthful side to the band. Did it work? The jury's still out on that. I can't deny that it is brightly lit, and the band members are all clad in dayglo apparel.

But there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of coherence. And there's not a lot going on, really. And while some of the effects are nifty, I would have liked to have seen something with a little more substance. Something meatier. Something I could sink my teeth into.

And I have to wonder: is this just a one-off? Or are they going to take the group in a more cutesy direction from now on? While I don't really want a depressing video to watch during the summer, I'm not sure this one really grabbed me either.

I have to give the video a resounding "meh."

Score





MV Relevance............7

MV Production...........7

MV Concept................7

MV SCORE: 7.0

Album Production......8

Album Concept...........8

Tracklisting.................8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL.................7.5