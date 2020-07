Fans were excited when they saw CL post a mysterious poster image on Twitter on July 6. She posted this tweet without any description adding to the mystery.

In the photo, CL looks into the distance as her face is half in the shadows and she stands in front of glowing red background.

Fans are also speculating that CL will be possibly collaborating with 88rising because of the comment that 88rising left on this tweet.

Stayed tuned for more updates on CL's potential comeback.