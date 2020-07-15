B.O.Y reveal the face of their first tarot card, hinting at Song Yoo Bin's new solo single

Rookie duo B.O.Y has revealed the face of their first tarot card - a new solo single release by member Song Yoo Bin!

As you can see in the duo's latest teaser below, B.O.Y will be launching a series of promotions under the concept of a set of three mysterious tarot cards. The first tarot card confirms that member Song Yoo Bin will be dropping a new solo single this coming July 19 at 6 PM KST. The card also provides a snippet of the lyrics to the upcoming single, reading, "Because of you. We always feel so loved."

Stay tuned to find out what surprise are in store behind the other two tarot cards of the deck!