Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Zico smiles goofily in 'Summer Hate' feat. Rain concept images

It looks like Block B member/solo artist Zico's plan to defeat the "Summer Hate" is with a big, goofy smile, judging by his first set of comeback concept images below!

Zico plans on returning with a refreshing summer mini album this July 1 at 6 PM KST, titled 'Random Box'. His title track "Summer Hate" features one of the hottest male solo artists of the year, Rain

Stay tuned for more of Zico's interesting transformation as a 'Random Box' delivery boy, ahead of his full 3rd mini album comeback!

