Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

BLACKPINK girls stun in final 'How You Like That' D-Day poster

The BLACKPINK ladies mean real business this time, as they gear up for their long-awaited comeback single release, "How You Like That"!

The full single and MV release of BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" is coming in a matter of hours, on June 26 at 6 PM KST via music platforms worldwide. The upcoming track is a powerful hip-hop dance genre featuring grand, charismatic instrumentals and dramatic beat drops.

And don't forget, BLACKPINK will be performing "How You Like That" live for the first time ever later this week, on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airing on June 26!

This song hasnt even come out yet but its still looking like a bop!

