BTS enjoy 'Chilsung Cider' in a chill, summer CF making film

'Lotte's 'Chilsung Cider' has released a full making film from the BTS boys' recent CF shoot set, introducing consumers to the soft drink brand's tangy new summer flavors!

Previously, BTS starred in a series of CFs for 'Chilsung Cider's new peach and green tangerine flavors, charming fans with their fun and energetic dance moves. Now, you can catch the boys having a good time on set all the while enjoying cool, refreshing 'Chilsung Cider' for themselves, even doing a bit of eye-shopping over 'Chilsung Cider's new retro-themed goods and accessories.

Watch the full making film above!