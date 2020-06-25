16

4

CF
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS enjoy 'Chilsung Cider' in a chill, summer CF making film

AKP STAFF

'Lotte's 'Chilsung Cider' has released a full making film from the BTS boys' recent CF shoot set, introducing consumers to the soft drink brand's tangy new summer flavors!

Previously, BTS starred in a series of CFs for 'Chilsung Cider's new peach and green tangerine flavors, charming fans with their fun and energetic dance moves. Now, you can catch the boys having a good time on set all the while enjoying cool, refreshing 'Chilsung Cider' for themselves, even doing a bit of eye-shopping over 'Chilsung Cider's new retro-themed goods and accessories.

Watch the full making film above!

  1. BTS
3 669 Share 80% Upvoted

0

MyEuphoria3,805 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Lovely Bangtan!!!

Share

0

Mei_Matsumoto-12,685 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
1 hour ago   11   532
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
12 hours ago   16   7,519
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
1 hour ago   11   532
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   42,424

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND