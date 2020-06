It looks like Fantasy aren't the only ones that can't wait for SF9 to come back!

Leader Youngbin posted a 20 second clip on their Twitter account showing a bit of the boys' upcoming song. SF9 will be returning this July 6 at 6 PM KST with their 8th mini album '9loryUS', containing title track "Summer Breeze". The dance practice not only shows us a glimpse of what the choreography will look like, but also a bit of how the song will sound like.



Check it out below.