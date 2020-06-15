Lee Joon to return to the small screen for the first time in 3 years

Lee Joon will be returning to the small screen.

His label revealed, "Lee Joon is optimistically reviewing a role on 'Mare Tranquillitatis'."

'Mare Tranquillitatis' garnered attention after actor Jung Woo Sung joined the production not only as a featured actor, but also as a producer. The sci-fi thriller will tell the story of a future where earth has become desert lands, and a team of explorers is sent to the moon in order to obtain a sample of unknown substances.

Actress Bae Doo Na of 'Kingdom' will be playing a member of the moon exploration team. Gong Yoo is also confirmed to be playing the role of the moon exploration team's leader as well as a trained soldier Yoon Jae.