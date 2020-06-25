Lee Joon & Jung So Min couple confirms breakup after 3 years of dating

On June 26, singer/actor Lee Joon and actress Jung So Min both confirmed their breakup, after approximately 3-years of dating.

Lee Joon's label Prain TPC told media outlets, "It's true that Lee Joon and Jung So Min have broken up. Lee Joon will greet the public soon with a good production soon."

Likewise, Jung So Min's label Blossom Entertainment relayed, "After confirming with the individual, we've learned that the couple's breakup news is true."

Lee Joon and Jung So Min first went public with their relationship back 2017, after working together in a KBS2 drama 'My Father Is Strange'. The two maintained their relationship throughout Lee Joon's mandatory military service.