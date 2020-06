Zico has revealed another concept image for "Summer Hate" featuring Rain.



After a more goofy side, the Block B member looks like he's had a long day as he leans against a package for his 'Random Box' concept. "Summer Hate" featuring Rain is the title song of ZIco's summer mini album 'Random Box', which drops on July 1 KST.





What do you think of Zico's concepts so far?