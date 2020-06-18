Upcoming new girl group Weeekly turns things sideways in 2nd debut concept images

Play M Entertainment's upcoming new girl group Weeekly has been thrown into a sideways room in their second set of debut concept images!

If you look closely at each of the Weeekly members' latest group and individual concept images below, the colorful room has been turned sideways, tossing the girls into a state of shock. Even more and more surprises are in store in the next few weeks as Weekly continue their debut teaser series for the release of their 1st mini album, 'We Are'!

Meanwhile, Play M Entertainment's first new girl group Weeekly is made up of 7-members including Lee Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee. The team's full debut is scheduled for June 30 at 6 PM KST.