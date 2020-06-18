Golden Child invite you into their 'Lucid Dream' world in group concept photos + film

Golden Child are geared up and ready to face themselves in their newest group version teasers, ahead of the release of their 4th mini album 'Take A Leap'.

The upcoming mini album marks the finale of Golden Child's 'Discovery of the Conscious' series, which began with "Wannabe" and continued with "Without You". The last installment of this series, Golden Child's comeback title track "ONE (Lucid Dream)" contains a powerful message of coming to terms with oneself.

In their latest set of group concept images below, the Golden Child members stand together as a rebellious group of youths, ready to demonstrate their growth as artists. Stay tuned for the full release of Golden Child's 4th mini album 'Take A Leap', coming on June 23 at 6 PM KST!