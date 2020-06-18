36

BLACKPINK's Lisa & Jisoo show off their groove in new 'How You Like That' teaser clips

Watch BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jisoo show off a little of their hip-hop groove in their individual "How You Like That" concept teaser clips, above and below! 

While Rosé and Jennie's individual teaser clips yesterday provided a quick snippet of the killing phrase in their upcoming comeback single "How You Like That", today's teaser clips of Lisa and Jisoo give a small preview of the track's beat and rhythm. The BLACKPINK girls also work in their signature team name, raising more anticipation for the full release of "How You Like That". 

The group's first pre-release single comeback is coming up in just one more week, on June 26 at 6 PM KST! 

staretitties206 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

My heart so bounceu ok. Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim.

chaevpjjng14 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

wow!!! MY BIAS JISOO LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!

im so excited!!!

