Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE win the #1 trophy on this week's broadcast of 'Show Champion'

On June 17, MBC Music's 'Show Champion' aired a highlight special of key comebacks from 2020 so far!

Since there were no live performances for this week's broadcast, 'Show Champion' announced the winner of this week's 'Champion Song' trophy at the end of the program, as well as via the program's official website, SNS, etc. This week's winner was none other than TWICE, with their comeback title track "More & More"!

This marks TWICE's 6th #1 trophy since their return with "More & More", as well as their 2nd win on 'Show Champion' following last week's win. Congratulations!

  1. TWICE
bxfangirl222561 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Yay, well deserved! More and More is such a bop!

notalovelyworld324 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I love More & More! I don't know what kind of genre is but it sounds like something new for the kpop industry

Share

