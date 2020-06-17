Jo Seung Youn (WOODZ) reveals edgy final set of concept images for solo comeback album 'Equal'

Idol/singer/song-writer Jo Seung Youn has released his final set of concept images for his long-awaited solo comeback as WOODZ!

Throughout this week, WOODZ has released a series of moody, edgy concept images in two unique themes - 'Earth' versions and 'Cosmic' versions. In his 'Earth' version teaser images, WOODZ brings out his softer side by accentuating a serene mood, while in his 'Cosmic' version teasers, the singer goes for a darker, more charismatic tone.

WOODZ's upcoming 1st mini album 'Equal' is set for release this June 29 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, Jo Seung Youn is well-known among fans as a member of idol group UNIQ, as well as for being a former member of project group X1.