TVXQ's Yunho to guest on Cha Tae Hyun x Lee Seung Gi's new variety 'Seoul Country Folk'

On June 11, tvN's new travel variety program 'Seoul Country Folk' confirmed with media outlets, "TVXQ's Yunho will be appearing as a guest. However, the exact date of his filming and the episode's airing date are not confirmed."

tvN's brand new travel variety 'Seoul Country Folk' is hosted by Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi and produced by former '1 Night, 2 Days' head PD, Ryu Ho Jin. Each week, different celebrity guests invite Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi to their hometowns for a hardcore vacation experience.

'Seoul Country Folk' is slated to premiere on tvN some time this July.

