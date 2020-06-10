Yoon Kye Sang & Honey Lee wrapped up in breakup rumors after dating for 7-years

On June 11, one exclusive report by 'News1' stated that well-known celebrity couple Yoon Kye Sang (42) and Honey Lee (37) have broken up after 7-years of dating.

The report claimed, "Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee have decided to wrap up their relationship of 7-years and recently returned to being acquaintances." Furthermore, the report alleged that many of their closest acquaintances already knew about the couple breakup.

Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee first went public with their relationship back in 2013. The two stars have frequently addressed each other during public appearances. The couple was seen enjoying a date together as recently as March of this year.

Both sides are currently checking on the matter with the individuals involved. Stay tuned for updates.