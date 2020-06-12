TOO's Kyungho proudly shares his bandaged feet after 'Road To Kingdom'

Rookie boy group TOO's main dancer Kyungho showed fans just how much hard work each of the contestants of Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' are putting in every week, by proudly sharing the condition of his bandaged, bruised feet!

Each week on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom', the currently competing boy groups including TOO, VERIVERY, ONEUS, The Boyz, ONF, and Pentagon put on jaw-dropping performances packed full of complex choreographies. If you've ever had difficulty imagining just how intensely these boy groups practice for such amazing stages, Kyungho's feet can shed some light on the physical toils, below!



He wrote, "In the end, my proud feet didn't end up on broadcast...! But every minute and every second of every single day where we prepared for these stages, I gave my all with sincerity until my feet became the most hard-earned feet in the world; I was so very happy to have learned so much through 'Road To Kingdom' and to have received such compliments from so many sunbaenims!! Please look forward to TOO's return after being awakened!!"

Seeing Kyungho's bruised and bandaged feet, netizens left comments like, "It must have taken incredible effort TT. And not just TOO but all of the groups on the show TT", "Respect... I hope that those scars on his feet will be rewarded one day", "Wow, they practice to that extent for a stage... that's amazing", "That looks like it hurts TT. You worked so hard, good job", "Wow idols really do go that hard... I honestly didn't really understand what practicing 12-13 hours a day was like but I can see it now", and more.

Have you been watching TOO and the other contestants on 'Road To Kingdom'?