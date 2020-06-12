EXO-SC confirmed as new models for 'Cass' beer + spotted filming CF

EXO-SC have been confirmed as the new endorsement models for Korean beer brand, 'Cass'!

One industry insider relayed on June 12, "Sehun and Chanyeol are the new models of 'Cass' beer. They recently completed their CF filming."





The EXO-SC members were also spotted by netizens during their recent CF filming (below), giving away glimpses of the duo's hair color changes in light of their upcoming comeback! Meanwhile, SM Entertainment announced earlier this month that EXO-SC would be returning soon with their 2nd mini album.