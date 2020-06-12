Check out the main poster for Playlist's new web drama 'Pop Out Boy' with Kim Do Yeon, Kim Min Kyu, & more

Playlist's first ever fantasy romance web drama, 'Pop Out Boy' is coming in just two more weeks!

'Pop Out Boy' marks hit web drama production studio 'Playlist's first ever fantasy series, as well as the studio's first ever series based off of a preexisting webtoon. The drama stars Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon as female lead Han Sun Nyeo, Kim Min Kyu as male lead Chun Nam Wook, as well as Han Ji Hyo, Choi Hyun Wook, Lim Bo Ra, and more.

The story begins when the main male character Chun Nam Wook of a romance comic story pops out of the pages of his comic, landing in Han Sun Nyeo's house. The series is set to premiere this June 25 at 7 PM KST via Playlist's official YouTube and 'V Live', then every Thursday and Sunday nights afterward. Viewers can also catch the web drama airing on MBC later on July 17.

Will you be watching web drama 'Pop Out Boy' with Kim Do Yeon, Kim Min Kyu, and more?