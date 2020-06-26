13

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun confirmed to be making solo comeback

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is confirmed to be making a solo comeback.

On June 26, SJ Label responded to reports of Kyuhyun's comeback this summer, clarifying, "Kyuhyun is planning to release a new solo track. However, the release date is still being decided."

The Super Junior member recently made a solo comeback with the album 'The Day We Meet Again' and the title track "Aewol-ri" in May of last year, and Super Junior K.R.Y dropped "When We Were Us" earlier this month.

Stay tuned for updates on Kyuhyun's comeback.

  1. Super Junior
  2. Kyuhyun
0 758 Share 87% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
58 minutes ago   75   18,385
BTS
BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV
55 minutes ago   3   4,237
April
April sing 'Crazy' for 'Backstreet Rookie' OST
41 minutes ago   0   284
3YE
3YE step it up in 'Yessir' long teaser video
50 minutes ago   0   167
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
58 minutes ago   75   18,385
BTS
BTS see the light in 'Stay Gold' MV
55 minutes ago   3   4,237
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   43,536
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
20 hours ago   22   9,995
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
9 hours ago   41   2,369

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND