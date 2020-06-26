Super Junior's Kyuhyun confirmed to be making solo comeback

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is confirmed to be making a solo comeback.



On June 26, SJ Label responded to reports of Kyuhyun's comeback this summer, clarifying, "Kyuhyun is planning to release a new solo track. However, the release date is still being decided."



The Super Junior member recently made a solo comeback with the album 'The Day We Meet Again' and the title track "Aewol-ri" in May of last year, and Super Junior K.R.Y dropped "When We Were Us" earlier this month.



Stay tuned for updates on Kyuhyun's comeback.