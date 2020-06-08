Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung reminisce over love lost in emotional Super Junior KRY MV for 'When We Were Us'

Super Junior KRY has released their first mini album 'When We Were Us'!



The album was released on June 8 at 6 PM KST, with the music video for the album's title track of the same name simultaneously dropping through SM Entertainment's official SMTOWN YouTube channel.

The single "When We Were Us," which features the vocals of Super Junior members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, is a dramatic ballad rounded out with piano and string accompaniment. The song's lyrics deal with the emotions of a break-up, when all one can do is bittersweetly reminisce over the beautiful memories that were made.



Meanwhile, at 9 PM on the same day, Super Junior KRY will be holding a live broadcast on their VLIVE channel to commemorate the album's release.



Check out the music video for "When We Were Us" above!

