10

2

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung reminisce over love lost in emotional Super Junior KRY MV for 'When We Were Us'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior KRY has released their first mini album 'When We Were Us'!

The album was released on June 8 at 6 PM KST, with the music video for the album's title track of the same name simultaneously dropping through SM Entertainment's official SMTOWN YouTube channel.

The single "When We Were Us," which features the vocals of Super Junior members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, is a dramatic ballad rounded out with piano and string accompaniment. The song's lyrics deal with the emotions of a break-up, when all one can do is bittersweetly reminisce over the beautiful memories that were made.

Meanwhile, at 9 PM on the same day, Super Junior KRY will be holding a live broadcast on their VLIVE channel to commemorate the album's release.

Check out the music video for "When We Were Us" above!

  1. Ryeowook
  2. Kyuhyun
  3. Yesung
  4. Super Junior K.R.Y
2 456 Share 83% Upvoted

1

hiraya2 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Love their vocals. It's worth the wait. truly legends!

Share

1

xoyulxo141 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I love the song already, the whole album is so good. Kpops best vocalists!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Girls
Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car
13 hours ago   38   21,496
Girls
Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car
13 hours ago   38   21,496

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND