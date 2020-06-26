Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie reportedly retires from entertainment industry

Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie has reportedly retired from the entertainment industry.



On June 26, an insider acquainted with Stephanie told media outlets, "Stephanie is currently teaching ballet in America. It's been about 1 year since she moved to the United States. Stephanie is a permanent resident of the US, and her mother lives there. Her exclusive contract with her former label is over, and she's essentially retired from the entertainment industry."



Stephanie was signed with WKENM Agency until the end of 2019.



In related news, Stephanie is rumored to be dating former American major league baseball player Brady Anderson, who's 23 years her senior.

