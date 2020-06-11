8

1

Rumors
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Speculation that Big Bang will make their long-awaited comeback after BLACKPINK

AKP STAFF

Rumors that Big Bang will be making their long-awaited comeback after BLACKPINK have surfaced in news headlines. 

A recent article by media outlet Sports DongA states that Big Bang is preparing for a comeback in 2020 after BLACKPINK. Fans have not seen a full comeback from the legendary band in two years after the members enlisted in the military. Although the group's Coachella performance has been canceled in light of the ongoing pandemic, the new article highlights their plans to release new music by emphasizing YG Entertainment's statement on the group when members renewed their contract. The statement read: 

"Big Bang will continue to create new music in order to continue writing the history of K-pop. Big Bang is planning to make a comeback in 2020." 

Given BLACKPINK's recent comeback announcement, fans are abuzz about when the comeback would happen and what it would look like given Seungri's departure from the entertainment industry and T.O.P's previous statement mentioning that he would never promote in Korea again. 

  1. Big Bang
2 602 Share 89% Upvoted

0

yvangelica1,194 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I will pray to see my kings coming back! VIP's will always stay by your side! <3

Share

-1

nowaynoway897 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Blackpink full album , treasure debut , ros solo , bigbang comeback...


YG sweetie , are you okay ? I dont recognize you anymore lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
5 hours ago   28   11,578

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND