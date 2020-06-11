Speculation that Big Bang will make their long-awaited comeback after BLACKPINK

Rumors that Big Bang will be making their long-awaited comeback after BLACKPINK have surfaced in news headlines.

According to this article from Naver, BIGBANG is preparing for a 2020 comeback. It’s expected to happen after BLACKPINK comebacks.#YG #BIGBANG @YG_GlobalVIP

A recent article by media outlet Sports DongA states that Big Bang is preparing for a comeback in 2020 after BLACKPINK. Fans have not seen a full comeback from the legendary band in two years after the members enlisted in the military. Although the group's Coachella performance has been canceled in light of the ongoing pandemic, the new article highlights their plans to release new music by emphasizing YG Entertainment's statement on the group when members renewed their contract. The statement read:

"Big Bang will continue to create new music in order to continue writing the history of K-pop. Big Bang is planning to make a comeback in 2020."

Given BLACKPINK's recent comeback announcement, fans are abuzz about when the comeback would happen and what it would look like given Seungri's departure from the entertainment industry and T.O.P's previous statement mentioning that he would never promote in Korea again.