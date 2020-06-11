Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 IU ft. Suga - Eight 203,934,380 2 Jo Jung Suk - Aloha 172,604,488 3 Oh My Girl - Nonstop

135,959,772 4 Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - _ Leo 126,306,971 5 Gaho - Start 93,295,711 6 A Pink - Dumhdurum 90,637,597 7 Joy - Introduce Me A Good Person 88,775,993 8 MC The Max - BLOOM 87,962,281 9 Taeyeon - Happy 87,128,252 10 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers

85,957,203





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 Baekhyun - Delight 660,826 Dreamus 2 NCT 127 - Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage 409,620 Dreamus 3 NCT Dream - Reload 304,609 (Total Sales: 564,031) Dreamus 4 TXT - The Dream Chapter_ ETERNITY 247,153 Dreamus 5 NU'EST - The Nocturne

191,366 Genie Music, Stone Music 6 MONSTA X - FANTASIA X 188,208 Kakao M 7 Kim Woo Seok - 1ST DESIRE [GREED] 93,906 Kakao M 8 ASTRO - [GATEWAY] 92,047 Kakao M 9 DAY6 - The Book of Us _ The Demon 77,728 Dreamus 10 Park Ji Hoon - The W 60,000 NHN Bugs





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.