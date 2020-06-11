9

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1IU ft. Suga - Eight203,934,380
2Jo Jung Suk - Aloha172,604,488
3Oh My Girl - Nonstop
135,959,772
4Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - _ Leo126,306,971
5Gaho - Start93,295,711
6A Pink - Dumhdurum90,637,597
7Joy - Introduce Me A Good Person88,775,993
8MC The Max - BLOOM87,962,281
9Taeyeon - Happy87,128,252
10Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers
85,957,203


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1Baekhyun - Delight660,826Dreamus
2NCT 127 - Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage409,620Dreamus
3NCT Dream - Reload304,609 (Total Sales: 564,031)Dreamus
4TXT - The Dream Chapter_ ETERNITY247,153Dreamus
5NU'EST - The Nocturne
191,366Genie Music, Stone Music
6MONSTA X - FANTASIA X188,208Kakao M
7Kim Woo Seok - 1ST DESIRE [GREED]93,906Kakao M
8ASTRO - [GATEWAY]92,047Kakao M
9DAY6 - The Book of Us _ The Demon77,728Dreamus
10Park Ji Hoon - The W60,000NHN Bugs


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

