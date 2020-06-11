Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of May 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of May 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|IU ft. Suga - Eight
|203,934,380
|2
|Jo Jung Suk - Aloha
|172,604,488
|3
|Oh My Girl - Nonstop
|135,959,772
|4
|Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - _ Leo
|126,306,971
|5
|Gaho - Start
|93,295,711
|6
|A Pink - Dumhdurum
|90,637,597
|7
|Joy - Introduce Me A Good Person
|88,775,993
|8
|MC The Max - BLOOM
|87,962,281
|9
|Taeyeon - Happy
|87,128,252
|10
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In the Flowers
|85,957,203
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|Baekhyun - Delight
|660,826
|Dreamus
|2
|NCT 127 - Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage
|409,620
|Dreamus
|3
|NCT Dream - Reload
|304,609 (Total Sales: 564,031)
|Dreamus
|4
|TXT - The Dream Chapter_ ETERNITY
|247,153
|Dreamus
|5
|NU'EST - The Nocturne
|191,366
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|6
|MONSTA X - FANTASIA X
|188,208
|Kakao M
|7
|Kim Woo Seok - 1ST DESIRE [GREED]
|93,906
|Kakao M
|8
|ASTRO - [GATEWAY]
|92,047
|Kakao M
|9
|DAY6 - The Book of Us _ The Demon
|77,728
|Dreamus
|10
|Park Ji Hoon - The W
|60,000
|NHN Bugs
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment