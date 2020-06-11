Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 31 to June 6

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 31 to June 6 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 40,036,273 Points

2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 38,028,006 Points

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 36,538,824 Points

4. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 32,418,153 Points

5. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 26,699,497 Points

6. Mido and Falasol - "Me To You, You To Me" - 24,038,124 Points

7. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 23,568,422 Points

8. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 21,992,967 Points

9. Kyuhyun - "Confession Is Not Flashy" - 20,009,914 Points

10. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG" - 18,927,764 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. TWICE - 'MORE & MORE'

2. Baekhyun - 'Delight'

3. VICTON - 'Mayday'

4. NCT DREAM - 'Reload (Kit)'



5. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone The Final Round Repackage'



6. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All'



7. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.1 _ All To Zero '



8. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.2 _ Zero To One'



9. MONSTA X - 'FANTASIA X'



10. The Boyz - 'REVEAL'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Jin Minho - "Half"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. MC The Max - "Bloom"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

7. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

8. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

10. Standing Egg - "Old Song"





Source: Gaon

