Seventeen teases new single 'Left & Right' audio and #LeftRightChallenge on TikTok

The boys of Seventeen are 'getting closer' to their latest comeback!

On June 21 KST, Pledis Entertainment revealed that fans could find an audio sample of their upcoming single "Left & Right" by checking out the group's official TikTok channel. Also added to the channel was a video of the Seventeen members teaching the song's #LeftRightChallenge, a dance challenge that playfully represents the 'left and right' theme on the chorus with some fun side-by-side choreography.

Meanwhile, Seventeen's 7th mini album 'Heng:garæ' is set for release on June 22.



Check out the audio snippet and dance challenge here!