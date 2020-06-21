Weki Meki are summer goddesses in latest pictorial for 'First Look' magazine

Weki Meki are the stars of an upcoming 'First Look' magazine pictorial!
Meanwhile, Weki Meki released their third mini album 'Hide and Seek' on June 18.
Check out the pictorial images below!
Is that Doyeon in blue sitting down? So beautiful!
Elly and Yoojung's photos are my favorite :)
