Weki Meki are summer goddesses in latest pictorial for 'First Look' magazine

Weki Meki are the stars of an upcoming 'First Look' magazine pictorial!





On July 19 KST, the magazine revealed preview images from their July issue pictorial online, where the Weki Meki members took on a summery seaside concept, complete with plenty of sand, seashells, and warm weather vibes.



The pictorial will appear with an accompanying interview, where they talked about their new single "Oopsy" and their latest mini album.





"With different concepts like dreamy, mysterious, intense, and charismatic, you'll be able to find a new side of Weki Meki through this album," the members remarked.







Meanwhile, Weki Meki released their third mini album 'Hide and Seek' on June 18.

Check out the pictorial images below!



