Seventeen officially surpass 1M album pre-orders with 7th mini album 'Heng:garae'

Seventeen have officially surpassed their first ever 1M milestone in album sales, only 5 days after pre-orders for their upcoming 7th mini album opened earlier this week!

The boy group is set to make a comeback this June 22 with their 7th mini album, 'Heng:garae'. As of June 12, pre-orders for the mini album have surpassed a total of 1,060,000 copies - the highest ever for Seventeen in pre-orders since their debut. 

Meanwhile earlier on June 12, Seventeen surprised fans with a pre-release MV for "My My" from their upcoming 'Heng:garae' mini album, raising anticipation. This will also mark Seventeen's first group comeback after Big Hit Entertainment became the largest stock-holder of Pledis Entertainment.

i listened to my my, a great song, and seventeen never disappoints, congrats to them !

