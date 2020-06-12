On June 12, SM Entertainment released the following official statement, announcing that TVXQ member Changmin will be getting married this year! The label relayed,

"MAX Changmin will be getting married to his current girlfriend on September 5.

To respect the fiancée, who is a non-celebrity, as well as the families of both sides, we will be keeping specific details such as the location and time of the wedding private; we ask for the fans' and the news reporters' understanding.

Changmin will continue to promote as a member of TVXQ and an artist of our agency without change. Please send your congratulations toward Changmin, awaiting a new beginning in his life. Thank you."







Changmin himself also dedicated a handwritten letter to his fans on this day, personally delivering the good news. In the letter, Changmin looked back on nearly half of his life spent as a member of TVXQ with his fellow member Yunho as well as his fans. You can find the full, handwritten letter below. Meanwhile, Changmin admitted that he was in a relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend back in December of 2019.

Congratulations, Changmin!