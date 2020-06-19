[Album & MV Review] WJSN – 'Neverland'

WJSN – 'NEVERLAND'

Track List:





1. BUTTERFLY *Title

2. HOLA

3. Pantomime

4. Where you Are

5. Tra-la

6. Our Garden



WJSN (Cosmic Girls) has dropped their newest album to cool down your summer. 'Neverland' has six hot-off-the-presses tracks, including the title track, "Butterfly." This is their ninth mini-album.

"BUTTERFLY" is everything a title track should be. Danceable, catchy, and just all-around fun. It's a highly enjoyable summer track and deserves all the love it gets. "HOLA" is probably even better than the title track. It's an unpretentious banger, with all that implies. It's nice that they produced a track like this so early on.

"Pantomime" is another banger (love that), but different than the others. I like the mature-sounding main verses, and that chorus is just gold. Normally I'd be happy to have another banger, but "Where You Are" is another story. there's nothing technically wrong with it but it is kind of by the numbers and a little bland. It just feels like filler.

Surprise! "Tra-la" is another club-banger. I don't know why they did that, but I'm glad they did. It has some nice, filled-out main verses, and pretty bridges. I also like how the song doesn't go exactly where you expect it to. I expected "Our Garden" to be a ballad. Instead, it's kind of a low-key dance track. I like this one because it is relaxing and soothing, a nice way to come down from the high energy dance tracks that came before it.



Now, this is THE summer album. Every single song is a dance track, and even better, all but one are club-bangers. The energy is palpable, and this is one mini-album you should add to your playlist. Believe me when I tell you that nearly every song is a bop.

MV REVIEW

I don't give a rat what anyone else thinks. This is a freakin' gorgeous video.

One of the first things you notice (besides the lovely ladies of Cosmic Girls) is the warm colors. The thing is just bathed in pinks and golds, with glowing dust motes floating in the air half the time. There is nothing wrong with that at all.

Other notable scenes are just the cute things happening in the video. Soobin and Dayoung in a boat full of clocks, Dawon laying in a meadow as butterflies flit away from her reflection, Yeonjung lying in the clouds (and holding a glowing moon), Eunseo growing butterfly wings, and Exy, who I thought was sitting on a bed, but the camera pans away to reveal she's actually in a cage.



These are not only cute but simply stunning images that make it all incredibly awesome. I can't say enough good things about this MV. I've seen it more than once and have enjoyed each viewing.

So, yes, this does get my unambiguous seal of approval.

Score





MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........9

MV Concept..............9

MV SCORE: 9.0

Album Production.....9

Album Concept.........9

Tracklisting...............9

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0

OVERALL................9.0